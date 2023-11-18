What Drake Song Has Adonis?

In the world of music, Drake has become a household name, known for his catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics. Over the years, the Canadian rapper has released numerous chart-topping hits that have resonated with fans worldwide. One question that often arises among Drake enthusiasts is, “What Drake song features Adonis?” Let’s dive into the answer and explore the significance of this particular track.

Adonis is the name of Drake’s son, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux. The revelation of his fatherhood came as a surprise to many, as Drake had kept this aspect of his personal life private for some time. However, in 2018, he confirmed the existence of his son through his album “Scorpion.”

The song that features Adonis is titled “March 14,” which is the closing track on the “Scorpion” album. In this deeply personal song, Drake reflects on his journey to fatherhood and the challenges he faces as a single parent. He opens up about his relationship with Adonis and expresses his hopes and fears for his son’s future.

FAQ:

Q: What is the meaning behind the song “March 14”?

A: “March 14” serves as Drake’s way of addressing his newfound fatherhood and sharing his emotions surrounding it.

Q: Is Adonis featured in any other Drake songs?

A: No, “March 14” is the only song where Drake directly references his son.

Q: How did fans react to the revelation of Drake’s son?

A: The news of Drake’s son came as a surprise to many fans, but overall, the response was supportive and understanding.

In conclusion, “March 14” is the Drake song that features Adonis. This track holds immense sentimental value for the rapper, as it allows him to express his love and concerns for his son. It serves as a reminder that even in the world of music, artists can find solace in sharing their personal experiences and connecting with their audience on a deeper level.