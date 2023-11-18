What Drake Real Name?

What is Drake’s Real Name?

In the world of music, Drake is a name that needs no introduction. The Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter has taken the industry storm with his catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics. But have you ever wondered what his real name is? Let’s dive into the world of Drake and uncover the truth behind his stage name.

The Real Name of Drake

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was born on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Canada. He first gained recognition as an actor in the popular teen drama series “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” However, it was his foray into the world of music that propelled him to international stardom.

FAQ about Drake’s Real Name

Q: Is Drake his real name?

A: No, Drake is his stage name. His real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.

Q: Why did he choose the name Drake?

A: The name Drake is derived from his middle name, which he decided to use as his stage name to maintain a level of privacy and mystique.

Q: What is the significance of his real name?

A: Aubrey Drake Graham is his birth name, and it represents his identity outside of the music industry. It is the name he uses in his personal life and legal documents.

Q: Does he ever use his real name in his music?

A: While Drake primarily goes his stage name in his music, he occasionally references his real name in his lyrics, giving fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Conclusion

Drake, the renowned rapper and songwriter, was born as Aubrey Drake Graham. Although he has achieved immense success under his stage name, he continues to embrace his real name in his personal life. As fans, we are fortunate to witness the talent and artistry of this remarkable artist, regardless of the name he chooses to go.