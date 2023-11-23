What does YouTube TV offer that Hulu doesn’t?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, YouTube TV and Hulu have emerged as two popular options for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable television. While both platforms offer a wide range of content, there are distinct differences that set them apart. Let’s take a closer look at what YouTube TV brings to the table that Hulu doesn’t.

Live TV and Sports

One of the key advantages of YouTube TV over Hulu is its emphasis on live TV and sports. YouTube TV provides access to over 85 live channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. This makes it an ideal choice for sports enthusiasts who want to catch live games and events in real-time. In contrast, Hulu’s live TV offering is more limited, with around 65 channels available.

Unlimited DVR

Another standout feature of YouTube TV is its unlimited cloud DVR storage. Subscribers can record as many shows and movies as they want, and the recordings are stored in the cloud for up to nine months. This is a significant advantage over Hulu, which only offers 50 hours of DVR storage with its base plan and charges an additional fee for expanded storage.

Availability and Device Support

YouTube TV has a wider availability compared to Hulu. While Hulu is only available in the United States, YouTube TV has expanded its reach to cover most major cities across the country. Additionally, YouTube TV supports a broader range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. Hulu, on the other hand, has limited device compatibility, which may be a drawback for users who prefer to watch their favorite shows on specific devices.

FAQ:

Q: What is live TV streaming?

A: Live TV streaming refers to the delivery of television content over the internet in real-time, allowing viewers to watch shows, movies, and sports events as they are being broadcasted.

Q: What is DVR?

A: DVR stands for Digital Video Recorder. It is a feature that allows users to record and store television programs for later viewing.

Q: Can I watch local channels on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers access to local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, depending on your location.

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV outside of the United States?

A: No, YouTube TV is currently only available within the United States.

In conclusion, while both YouTube TV and Hulu offer compelling streaming options, YouTube TV stands out with its extensive live TV and sports coverage, unlimited DVR storage, wider availability, and broader device support. These features make it a top choice for those seeking a comprehensive cable TV alternative.