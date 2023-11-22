What does YouTube subscription include?

YouTube, the world’s largest video-sharing platform, offers a range of features and benefits to its users. While the platform is free to use, YouTube also offers a subscription service called YouTube Premium, which provides additional perks to enhance the user experience. Let’s take a closer look at what a YouTube subscription includes.

Ad-free viewing: One of the most significant advantages of a YouTube subscription is the elimination of ads. With YouTube Premium, users can enjoy uninterrupted viewing without any annoying advertisements interrupting their favorite videos.

Offline playback: YouTube Premium allows users to download videos and watch them offline. This feature is particularly useful for those who have limited internet access or prefer to watch videos on the go without using their mobile data.

Background play: Another notable feature of YouTube Premium is the ability to play videos in the background while using other apps or when the screen is locked. This means you can listen to music or podcasts on YouTube while multitasking on your device.

YouTube Music Premium: In addition to the benefits mentioned above, a YouTube subscription also includes access to YouTube Music Premium. This service offers ad-free music streaming, personalized playlists, and the ability to download songs for offline listening.

YouTube Originals: YouTube Premium subscribers gain exclusive access to YouTube Originals, a collection of original series and movies produced YouTube. These high-quality productions feature popular creators and celebrities, offering unique content not available to regular YouTube users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. How much does a YouTube subscription cost?

YouTube Premium is available for $11.99 per month, with a family plan option for $17.99 per month, which allows up to six family members to enjoy the benefits.

2. Can I try YouTube Premium before subscribing?

Yes, YouTube offers a free trial period for new subscribers to experience the benefits of YouTube Premium before committing to a subscription.

3. Can I still use YouTube for free?

Absolutely! YouTube will always remain free to use, but a subscription to YouTube Premium enhances the user experience providing additional features and benefits.

In conclusion, a YouTube subscription, known as YouTube Premium, offers ad-free viewing, offline playback, background play, access to YouTube Music Premium, and exclusive content through YouTube Originals. While the platform remains free to use, a subscription enhances the user experience and provides a range of additional perks for those who choose to subscribe.