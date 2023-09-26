What Does the Yellow Heart Mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat is known for its unique approach to connecting people and emphasizing real-life friendships in a virtual setting. One of the ways it does this is through the use of emojis, which convey different meanings. The yellow heart (💛) emoji, in particular, holds a special significance on Snapchat.

If you see a yellow heart emoji under someone’s profile picture on Snapchat, it means that this person is your number one best friend on the platform. Essentially, they are the person with whom you have the most interactions. But how does this differ from the red heart (❤️) and pink heart (💕) emojis?

To obtain the red heart emoji, you and the other person must consistently send snaps to each other for two weeks straight. This mutual exchange ensures that both of you become best friends on Snapchat. Similarly, the pink heart emoji requires two months of consistent snap exchange between you and your Snapchat friend.

The yellow heart, on the other hand, is even more special. It can only be obtained if you regularly engage in an active two-way snap session with each other. This means that both you and your friend are consistently sending snaps back and forth.

To earn the yellow heart emoji, there is no workaround or shortcut. Snapchat determines your friendship level solely based on snap interactions, not text messages. Once you have established a sufficient streak of snap exchanges, the yellow heart emoji will appear beside your friend’s profile icon on Snapchat.

In conclusion, the yellow heart emoji on Snapchat signifies a deep and meaningful friendship. It represents the person with whom you have the most interactions and bond over regular snap exchanges. So, if you see a yellow heart emoji under someone’s profile picture, cherish the special connection you have on Snapchat.

