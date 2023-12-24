What does Xfinity include free?

What’s Included for Free with Xfinity?

In today’s digital age, having a reliable and fast internet connection is essential. Xfinity, a leading provider of internet, TV, and phone services, offers a range of packages to meet the needs of its customers. But what exactly does Xfinity include for free? Let’s take a closer look.

Internet Essentials:

Xfinity’s Internet Essentials package is designed to provide affordable internet access to low-income households. This program offers internet service at a reduced cost, making it more accessible to those who may not have been able to afford it otherwise. Additionally, Xfinity provides free in-home Wi-Fi equipment and access to thousands of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

Security and Protection:

Xfinity understands the importance of online security and offers several free features to help protect its customers. Xfinity xFi Advanced Security is a powerful tool that helps block online threats and protect connected devices from malware and phishing attempts. This service is included for free with Xfinity internet plans.

Streaming and Entertainment:

Xfinity offers a variety of streaming options to keep customers entertained. Xfinity Flex, a streaming device, is included for free with Xfinity internet. It provides access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, as well as thousands of free movies and TV shows. Xfinity also offers free access to Peacock Premium, a streaming service with a vast library of content.

FAQ:

1. Can I get Xfinity Wi-Fi for free?

While Xfinity does offer free access to its Wi-Fi hotspots for Xfinity customers, a subscription to one of their internet plans is required for in-home Wi-Fi.

2. Is Xfinity xFi Advanced Security effective?

Yes, Xfinity xFi Advanced Security is a robust security tool that helps protect against online threats. However, it’s important to note that no security measure is foolproof, and users should still exercise caution while browsing the internet.

3. Can I use Xfinity Flex without an Xfinity internet plan?

No, Xfinity Flex is only available to customers who have an Xfinity internet subscription.

In conclusion, Xfinity offers a range of free services and features to enhance the customer experience. From affordable internet access to advanced security tools and streaming options, Xfinity strives to provide value to its customers. Whether you’re looking for reliable internet or entertainment options, Xfinity has you covered.