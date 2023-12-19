What does Xfinity give you for free?

What Can You Get for Free with Xfinity?

In today’s digital age, having access to reliable and high-speed internet is essential. Xfinity, a leading provider of internet, TV, and phone services, understands this need and offers a range of services to cater to their customers’ requirements. While some services come at a cost, Xfinity also provides several features and benefits for free. Let’s take a closer look at what Xfinity offers its customers without any additional charges.

Free Internet Security: Xfinity understands the importance of online security and provides its customers with free internet security software. This software helps protect your devices from viruses, malware, and other online threats, ensuring a safe browsing experience.

Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots: Xfinity has an extensive network of WiFi hotspots across the country. As an Xfinity customer, you can access these hotspots for free, allowing you to stay connected on the go without using your mobile data.

Free Streaming on Xfinity Flex: Xfinity Flex is a streaming device that allows you to access popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Xfinity customers can enjoy free access to Xfinity Flex, giving them a wide range of entertainment options without any additional cost.

Free TV Shows and Movies: Xfinity offers a selection of free TV shows and movies through its Xfinity On Demand service. Customers can enjoy a variety of content, including popular TV series and movies, without having to pay extra.

Free TV Go App: With the Xfinity TV Go app, customers can stream their favorite TV shows and movies on their mobile devices for free. This app allows you to watch your favorite content wherever you are, without any additional charges.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Do I need to be an Xfinity customer to access the free services?

A: Yes, the free services mentioned above are exclusively available to Xfinity customers.

Q: Are there any limitations on the free services?

A: While the services are free, some limitations may apply. For example, the availability of free TV shows and movies on Xfinity On Demand may vary.

Q: Can I access Xfinity WiFi hotspots if I am not an Xfinity customer?

A: Xfinity WiFi hotspots are primarily available to Xfinity customers. However, non-customers can access a limited number of free sessions per month.

In conclusion, Xfinity offers its customers a range of free services and features to enhance their internet and entertainment experience. From internet security to streaming options, Xfinity ensures that its customers have access to a variety of benefits without any additional cost. So, if you’re an Xfinity customer, make sure to take advantage of these free offerings and enjoy a more connected and entertaining digital experience.