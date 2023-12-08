Decoding the Latest Slang: Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s Unique Language

The younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, have once again introduced a new phrase into their slang repertoire: “Unt unt.” This phrase, which denotes a firm “no” with attitude, has rapidly gained popularity across social media platforms like TikTok.

Gen Alpha, especially, has a wealth of slang words that have emerged due to their upbringing heavily influenced the internet. These unique phrases serve as a means of expression and identity for these young individuals.

The meaning behind “Unt unt” may be unclear to some, but TikTok user @luhwadeslatt3.0 sought clarity addressing girls directly to decipher its significance. According to the comments on the video, “Unt unt” is akin to saying “no” but with a bit of added flair, a touch of attitude. It is a term embraced many young girls.

Another popular slang term among the younger generation is “serving.” This phrase is commonly used on platforms such as stan Twitter, where individuals refer to their favorite celebrities as “serving.” It implies that the celebrity in question is looking exceptionally good or exuding a particular energy or aesthetic.

Furthermore, the term “erm” has evolved beyond its traditional usage as a filler word or an expression denoting hesitation. Today, using “erm” has become more deliberate, often serving as a more exaggerated form of “um” or expressing judgment. When confronted with a taboo topic, a hesitant “erm” indicates that one has crossed a line.

A “glow up” refers to an individual’s significant improvement, typically in terms of physical appearance. However, it can also encompass personal growth, such as coming out of a toxic relationship or dating someone better than an ex. A “glow up” symbolizes positive transformation and progress.

Lastly, the phrase “L+ratio” predominantly circulates within the online spaces frequented Gen Z. “L” represents a loss, indicating that the person being referred to is losing the argument, while “ratio” refers to gaining more interactions on a post than the person being replied to. “Ratioing” someone demonstrates that one’s viewpoint is gaining popular support.

As language continues to evolve among younger generations, these slang phrases not only serve as a means of communication but also highlight the unique culture and identity of Gen Z and Gen Alpha.