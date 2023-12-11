What does Tommy Shelby smoke?

Tommy Shelby’s Smoking Habits: Unveiling the Cigarette of Choice

Introduction

In the hit TV series “Peaky Blinders,” the enigmatic and charismatic character Tommy Shelby, portrayed Cillian Murphy, is often seen with a cigarette in hand. Fans of the show have been curious about the brand and type of cigarettes he smokes. In this article, we delve into the smoking habits of Tommy Shelby, shedding light on his preferred choice of tobacco.

The Cigarette of Choice

Tommy Shelby’s cigarette of choice is the distinctive and iconic Sweet Afton brand. Manufactured the esteemed tobacco company Gallaher Limited, Sweet Afton cigarettes were first introduced in the early 20th century. With their distinct packaging and smooth flavor, they have become synonymous with the character’s persona.

Why Sweet Afton?

The choice of Sweet Afton cigarettes for Tommy Shelby is not arbitrary. The brand’s historical significance and association with the working-class culture of Birmingham make it a fitting choice for the character. Additionally, the unique aroma and taste of Sweet Afton cigarettes add to the overall mystique and allure of Tommy Shelby’s character.

FAQ

Q: Are Sweet Afton cigarettes still available?

A: Unfortunately, Sweet Afton cigarettes are no longer in production. However, fans of Tommy Shelby can find similar alternatives that offer a comparable smoking experience.

Q: Is smoking portrayed in “Peaky Blinders” realistic?

A: While the show accurately depicts the smoking habits of the era it portrays, it is important to note that smoking is harmful to health. The portrayal of smoking in the series should not be seen as an endorsement or encouragement.

Q: Can I purchase replicas of Sweet Afton cigarettes?

A: Yes, there are various online platforms where you can find replicas of Sweet Afton cigarette packs. However, it is crucial to remember that smoking replicas do not contain tobacco and are purely for decorative purposes.

Conclusion

Tommy Shelby’s smoking habits have become an integral part of his character in “Peaky Blinders.” The choice of Sweet Afton cigarettes adds depth and authenticity to his persona, reflecting the historical context and working-class culture of the show. While the character’s smoking may be captivating, it is essential to remember the health risks associated with smoking in real life.