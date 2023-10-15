TikTok Becomes Main Sponsor of UK’s Biggest Video Games Show

TikTok has signed a three-year deal to become the main sponsor of EGX, the UK’s largest video games show. The move highlights TikTok’s ambition to expand into the gaming industry, which it sees as a rapidly growing area alongside music and films. According to its own figures, gaming content on TikTok garnered over 3 trillion views last year.

While YouTube and Twitch still dominate the video games content space, some creators have found success on TikTok. Sophie, known as Cadaea, struggled to build an audience on Twitch for years but saw a boost in her following after posting gaming news and views on TikTok. She eventually quit her job in investment banking to pursue content creation.

However, not all creators on TikTok can achieve stardom, and the actual amount of money they earn from the platform is a subject of debate. TikTok recently revised its payment program, and some creators claim that the amounts received vary dramatically from video to video.

Despite this, TikTok’s UK head of gaming and sports, Rollo Goldstaub, believes that the app is becoming an influential platform for discovering games. He argues that TikTok can give smaller developers the opportunity to go viral and reach new audiences, leveling the playing field for indie game creators.

TikTok has also expanded its sponsorship beyond gaming events, partnering with various sports organizations, including the UFC, Women’s Rugby Six Nations, and Burnley FC’s women’s squad. This move may be an attempt to create positive associations with its user base and counter the negative headlines and criticisms often directed at the Chinese-owned app.

While Rollo denies any plans for TikTok to develop its own games, the company is constantly testing new features to enhance its platform and keep users engaged.

Overall, TikTok’s sponsorship of gaming events and its support for indie game developers highlight the app’s efforts to establish itself as a significant player in the gaming industry, alongside established platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Sources:

– BBC Sport: “TikTok signs three-year deal with EGX gaming show”

– BBC Newsbeat: “TikTok wants to be a ‘friend to games’, says UK boss”