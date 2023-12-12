What Does the Term Peaky Blinder Mean?

In recent years, the term “Peaky Blinder” has gained significant popularity, thanks to the hit British television series of the same name. Set in post-World War I Birmingham, the show follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family, known as the Peaky Blinders. But what exactly does the term “Peaky Blinder” mean, and where does it come from?

The term “Peaky Blinder” refers to a member of a real-life urban street gang that operated in Birmingham, England, during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The gang was notorious for their distinctive style, which included wearing flat caps with razor blades sewn into the peaks. These blades were used as weapons during fights, giving the gang their fearsome reputation.

The origins of the term itself are somewhat unclear. Some believe it comes from the practice of “blinding” opponents slashing their eyes with the razor blades. Others suggest it may be a corruption of the term “peaky blinders,” which was used to describe people with poor eyesight who squinted or blinked frequently.

Regardless of its exact origins, the term “Peaky Blinder” has become synonymous with the gang and their criminal activities. The television series has further popularized the term, bringing it into the mainstream and sparking interest in the history of the real-life gang.

FAQs:

Q: Is the Peaky Blinders gang still active today?

A: No, the original Peaky Blinders gang disbanded many years ago. The television series is a fictionalized account of their activities.

Q: Were the Peaky Blinders the only gang operating in Birmingham at the time?

A: No, Birmingham had several street gangs during that period. However, the Peaky Blinders were one of the most notorious and well-known.

Q: Did the real Peaky Blinders wear the distinctive flat caps with razor blades?

A: There is some debate among historians about the accuracy of this detail. While it is widely believed that the gang used razor blades as weapons, the specific fashion statement of sewing them into their caps is less certain.

In conclusion, the term “Peaky Blinder” refers to a member of a historical street gang from Birmingham, known for their distinctive style and criminal activities. The television series has brought this term into the mainstream, captivating audiences and sparking interest in the gang’s intriguing history.