What does the Spanish girl say in Kindergarten Cop?

In the 1990 comedy film “Kindergarten Cop,” Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the role of a tough police detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to catch a dangerous criminal. One of the most memorable scenes in the movie involves a young Spanish-speaking girl who utters a line that has become iconic over the years. But what exactly does she say?

The Spanish girl, named Rosa, is asked Schwarzenegger’s character, Detective John Kimble, to tell the class what she knows about her missing hamster. In a sweet and innocent voice, Rosa responds, “Our hamster is missing. Our hamster is missing because our teacher is weird.”

This line has become a fan favorite and is often quoted and referenced in popular culture. It perfectly captures the humor and charm of the film, as well as the unexpected honesty and innocence of children.

FAQ:

Q: Why is this line so popular?

A: The line is popular because it is delivered in a cute and unexpected way, adding a touch of humor to the film. It has also been widely shared and referenced in various forms of media, contributing to its popularity.

Q: Who played the Spanish girl in Kindergarten Cop?

A: The role of Rosa, the Spanish-speaking girl, was played Odette Annable (then known as Odette Yustman). She was only four years old at the time of filming.

Q: Is the line improvised?

A: No, the line was scripted. However, Odette Annable’s delivery of the line was so adorable and memorable that it has stuck with audiences ever since.

Q: What is the significance of the line in the movie?

A: The line adds a comedic element to the film and highlights the innocence and honesty of children. It also serves as a pivotal moment in the plot, as it leads to the discovery of the missing hamster and helps Detective Kimble solve the case.

In conclusion, the Spanish girl in Kindergarten Cop delivers a line that has become a beloved and iconic moment in the film. Her innocent and adorable delivery of the line, “Our hamster is missing because our teacher is weird,” has captured the hearts of audiences and continues to be quoted and referenced to this day.