Understanding Snapchat Streaks: The Meaning of the Purple Circle

Snapchat is well-known for its unique features, including streaks, which allow users to maintain consecutive snap exchanges with friends. If you’ve ever noticed a purple circle next to a friend’s name on Snapchat and wondered what it means, you’re about to uncover the mystery of Snapchat streaks.

Streaks are a special feature on Snapchat that encourages users to send snaps to each other daily, serving as a fun way to maintain consistent communication with friends. The purple circle is the initial streak icon, indicating that you and your friend have sent snaps to each other for one consecutive day.

To start a streak, you and your friend need to exchange snaps (photos or videos) for consecutive days, with each snap sent and opened within a 24-hour window. As your streak progresses, the circle will change color and eventually become a fire emoji, with the number next to it representing the number of days your streak has been maintained.

Many Snapchat users take pride in their streaks and work to maintain them as a symbol of their commitment to staying connected. Streaks represent ongoing friendships and consistent communication.

To keep your streak alive, make sure to send a snap to your streak friend every day and ensure that they open the snap within 24 hours. You can also use Snapchat’s “Streaks” feature to keep track of your streaks and receive reminders.

Remember, if either you or your friend fail to send and open a snap within the 24-hour window, the streak will disappear, and you’ll be back to a purple circle.

So, if you spot that purple circle on Snapchat, keep the streak going sending a daily snap. Watch as the circle changes color and enjoy the ongoing communication with your friends!

Sources:

– [email protected]

– WhatsApp +254707482874