In the gripping Netflix movie, Leave the World Behind, director Sam Esmail presents a haunting portrayal of a world on the brink of collapse. The film follows Amanda and Clay, played Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, as they embark on a weekend getaway with their children, only to find themselves surrounded a series of increasingly bizarre and unsettling events.

As the family settles into their Airbnb outside the city, they encounter the homeowners, George and Ruth, portrayed Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold. Initially, their interactions are tense, but as the weekend unfolds, they begin to form a bond amidst the mounting chaos that engulfs them.

Strange occurrences, such as a beached ship, a proliferation of deer, and the loss of internet and communication, are just the beginning of the unsettling events that take place. Flyers bearing the alarming message “Death to America” rain from the sky, while ear-piercing noises permeate the air. As tension rises, the characters are forced to confront their own fears and unravel the mystery behind these phenomena.

At the heart of the unfolding events lies a computer program designed to isolate and confuse the population. George reveals to Clay that this program aims to disrupt communication and travel, ultimately fracturing society. By exploiting an already fragile state, the program seeks to ignite civil unrest and bring about the collapse of the country.

Leave the World Behind is a timely commentary on the precarious state of our world. Esmail’s film taps into our collective awareness of the fragility and division present in society today. However, some may question the necessity of this commentary, as the film’s audience is likely already well aware of the looming threats and tensions that exist.

While the movie successfully captures a sense of Hitchcockian creepiness and societal collapse, it may leave viewers craving a deeper exploration of these themes. The reliance on a single character to explain the entire premise of the film through a brief conversation about the computer program feels slightly unsatisfying. Similarly, the inclusion of a scene featuring a beloved ’90s sitcom highlights society’s detachment from reality, but may come across as heavy-handed.

Ultimately, Leave the World Behind serves as a chilling reminder of the fragility of our reality. It leaves audiences pondering the potential consequences of an unraveling society, while also acknowledging our familiarity with these concerns. In a world constantly bombarded with unsettling news, Esmail’s film offers a haunting reflection of our fragile existence.