Twitter Rebrand and the Importance of Trusted, Quality Content

The recent rebrand of Twitter to X has had a significant impact on the healthcare community and their trust in the platform. With Elon Musk’s takeover, concerns have been raised about the spread of misinformation and the potential consequences for pharma companies. For example, a fake account for Eli Lilly announced free insulin for everyone, causing a drop in their stock price and affecting other insulin makers as well.

The glitches and issues during the rebrand have also led to concerns about the rise of fake news. As a result, popular medical conversations on Twitter, such as #MedTwitter, have seen a decline in engagement. In order to regain trust and increase engagement on the platform, pharma companies need to focus on delivering high-quality content developed with authoritative experts. By providing valuable medical knowledge that responds to the needs of healthcare professionals (HCPs), Twitter can once again become a trusted source of information.

Threads: Finding Purpose in New Channels

Following the turmoil of the X/Twitter rebrand, Meta launched a new text-based platform called Threads. While it reached 100 million sign-ups within days, the excitement for Threads has since waned. Daily users have dropped to just 10 million, significantly less than the 200 million still active on X/Twitter. For pharma companies, engaging on Threads has been challenging due to the difficulty in finding an audience and a reason to reach out. Additionally, the fact that access to Threads is only possible via an Instagram account limits its appeal to HCPs who have traditionally favored Twitter.

Without an active community, pharma’s engagement on Threads may be limited to corporate or disease awareness initiatives. Patient organizations have started to use the platform but have only reached a fraction of their Instagram audience. As Meta introduces new features in the coming years, pharma companies should monitor changes and assess the platform’s potential for engagement.

The Unprecedented Reach of TikTok Videos

TikTok has become a powerful platform for the healthcare industry, offering the opportunity to reach millions of users with every video. HCPs have embraced this platform as they can share their experiences, best practices, and opinions in an authentic and unfiltered manner. This has allowed for a new level of engagement and interaction with patients and peers.

Pharma companies, however, are still figuring out how to approach TikTok. The platform’s emphasis on authentic and unpolished content presents challenges for regulated industries. Collaboration with influencers and digital opinion leaders can help pharma companies navigate these challenges and create informative and entertaining content. Disease awareness campaigns can serve as a starting point for experimentation, and as more HCPs join TikTok, the conversation can expand into more scientific topics.

Now is the time for pharma companies to review their social media strategies, focusing on trust, purpose, and collaboration. By leveraging these pillars, they can navigate the changing landscape of social media and maximize the reach and impact of their communication efforts.