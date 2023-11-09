What does Taylor Swift’s brother do?

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the music industry, known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances. But what about her brother? Austin Swift, the younger sibling of the pop sensation, has also made a name for himself in the entertainment world, albeit in a different field. Let’s take a closer look at what Taylor Swift’s brother does.

Who is Austin Swift?

Austin Swift, born on March 11, 1992, is an American actor and filmmaker. He is the younger brother of Taylor Swift and has been involved in various projects within the entertainment industry.

What does Austin Swift do?

Austin Swift primarily works as an actor and has appeared in several films and television shows. He made his acting debut in the 2015 film “I.T.” and has since been featured in movies such as “Live Night” and “Cover Versions.” Additionally, he has made appearances in popular TV series like “Still the King” and “Scream Queens.”

Is Austin Swift involved in any other activities?

Apart from his acting career, Austin Swift has also ventured into filmmaking. He directed and wrote the short film “I.T. Girls,” which was released in 2016. This project showcased his talent behind the camera and further demonstrated his passion for storytelling.

What are Austin Swift’s future plans?

As an up-and-coming actor and filmmaker, Austin Swift undoubtedly has a promising future ahead. While specific details about his upcoming projects may not be widely known, it is safe to assume that he will continue to pursue his passion for acting and filmmaking, exploring new opportunities and honing his craft.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, has carved out his own path in the entertainment industry. With his acting roles in various films and TV shows, as well as his foray into filmmaking, Austin Swift is making a name for himself beyond just being Taylor Swift’s brother. As he continues to grow and develop his skills, we can expect to see more of his talent on the big and small screens in the years to come.