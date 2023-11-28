What does Sofia Vergara husband do for a living?

Sofia Vergara’s Husband: Joe Manganiello’s Successful Career in Hollywood

When it comes to power couples in Hollywood, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are undoubtedly at the top of the list. While Sofia Vergara’s career as an actress and model is well-known, many people often wonder what her husband, Joe Manganiello, does for a living. Let’s take a closer look at the successful career of this talented actor.

Joe Manganiello is an American actor, producer, and author. Born on December 28, 1976, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Manganiello has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through his remarkable performances on both the big and small screens.

Manganiello’s breakthrough role came in 2010 when he portrayed the werewolf Alcide Herveaux in the hit HBO series “True Blood.” His captivating performance earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television shows, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Aside from his acting career, Manganiello has also ventured into producing. He co-produced the documentary “La Bare” in 2014, which explored the world of male stripping. This project allowed him to showcase his skills behind the camera and further establish himself as a multifaceted talent in the industry.

Furthermore, Manganiello is an accomplished author. In 2013, he released his book “Evolution: The Cutting Edge Guide to Breaking Down Mental Walls and Building the Body You’ve Always Wanted.” The book offers insights into his personal fitness journey and provides readers with tips and advice on achieving their own fitness goals.

FAQ:

Q: How did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello meet?

A: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello first met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014. They started dating shortly after and got engaged on Christmas Day in the same year. The couple tied the knot in November 2015.

Q: Has Joe Manganiello won any awards for his acting?

A: While Joe Manganiello has not won any major awards, he has received nominations for his performances. He was nominated for a Scream Award for Breakout Performance in 2010 and a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor on Television in 2011 for his role in “True Blood.”

Q: What are Joe Manganiello’s upcoming projects?

A: Joe Manganiello has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be appearing in the highly anticipated film “The Suicide Squad” directed James Gunn, set to release in 2021. He is also set to star in the action-thriller film “Archenemy” and the drama film “Shoplifters of the World,” both scheduled for release in 2020.

In conclusion, Joe Manganiello has built a successful career in Hollywood through his acting, producing, and writing endeavors. His talent and dedication have earned him a prominent place in the entertainment industry, making him a perfect match for his equally accomplished wife, Sofia Vergara.