What does Snagit cost?

Snagit Pricing: How Much Does It Cost to Capture and Edit Screenshots?

Introduction

Snagit is a popular screen capture and image editing software developed TechSmith. It offers a wide range of features that make it a valuable tool for professionals, educators, and anyone who needs to capture and edit screenshots. However, before diving into the world of Snagit, it’s important to understand its pricing structure and what you get for your money.

Snagit Pricing

Snagit offers a straightforward pricing model, with a one-time fee for a perpetual license. As of September 2021, the cost of Snagit is $49.95 for a single user license. This license allows you to install Snagit on both Windows and macOS devices, making it a versatile option for users across different platforms.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is there a free version of Snagit?

A: No, Snagit is not available for free. However, TechSmith offers a 15-day free trial, allowing users to test out the software before making a purchase.

Q: Are there any additional costs?

A: The one-time fee for Snagit includes all future updates and upgrades for the version you purchase. However, if you wish to upgrade to a newer version in the future, there may be an additional cost.

Q: Can I use Snagit on multiple devices?

A: Yes, the single user license allows you to install Snagit on both Windows and macOS devices, making it convenient for users who work on different platforms.

Q: What features are included in Snagit?

A: Snagit offers a wide range of features, including screen capture, image editing, video recording, and GIF creation. It also provides various annotation tools, effects, and sharing options to enhance your captured content.

Conclusion

Snagit is a powerful and versatile tool for capturing and editing screenshots, offering a range of features at an affordable price. With a one-time fee of $49.95, users can enjoy the benefits of Snagit on both Windows and macOS devices. Whether you’re a professional needing to create instructional materials or a student looking to enhance your presentations, Snagit provides the tools you need to capture and edit screenshots with ease.