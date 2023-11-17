What Does Scarlett Johansson Do Now?

Scarlett Johansson, the renowned Hollywood actress, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over two decades. With her exceptional talent and stunning beauty, she has captivated audiences worldwide. However, as with any successful artist, fans are always curious about what their favorite celebrities are up to when they’re not gracing the silver screen. So, what does Scarlett Johansson do now?

Exploring New Roles

While Johansson has undoubtedly made a name for herself as an actress, she has also ventured into other creative avenues. In addition to her acting career, she has dabbled in directing and producing. This multi-talented artist is constantly seeking new challenges and opportunities to expand her horizons.

Advocacy and Activism

Beyond her work in the entertainment industry, Johansson is known for her involvement in various philanthropic endeavors. She has been an advocate for numerous causes, including women’s rights, poverty alleviation, and environmental conservation. Johansson uses her platform to raise awareness and support for these important issues.

FAQ:

Q: Is Scarlett Johansson still acting?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson is still actively pursuing her acting career. She continues to take on diverse roles in both film and television projects.

Q: Has Scarlett Johansson won any awards?

A: Absolutely! Johansson has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including a BAFTA Award, a Tony Award, and multiple nominations for prestigious honors such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Q: What upcoming projects does Scarlett Johansson have?

A: Johansson has several exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the highly anticipated Marvel film “Black Widow.” Additionally, she will star in the psychological thriller “Bride” and lend her voice to the animated film “Sing 2.”

Q: Does Scarlett Johansson have any other business ventures?

A: While Johansson primarily focuses on her acting career, she has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She co-founded a production company called These Pictures alongside producer Jonathan Lia.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson continues to make waves in the entertainment industry through her acting, directing, producing, and philanthropic efforts. With her unwavering dedication and talent, it’s safe to say that we can expect many more remarkable achievements from this remarkable artist in the years to come.