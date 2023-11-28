What does Roman Reigns have around his neck?

Roman Reigns: Unveiling the Mystery Behind His Iconic Necklace

In the world of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns has become a household name. Known for his incredible athleticism, charismatic personality, and undeniable presence in the ring, Reigns has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. However, one aspect of his appearance that often sparks curiosity is the necklace he wears around his neck. What exactly does Roman Reigns have adorning his neck, and what is the significance behind it?

The Iconic Leilo Necklace

The necklace that Roman Reigns proudly wears is called a Leilo necklace. This unique piece of jewelry holds great cultural significance for Reigns, as it represents his Samoan heritage. The Leilo necklace is a traditional Samoan artifact that is typically made from shells, bones, or teeth. It is worn as a symbol of strength, power, and protection.

A Symbol of Samoan Heritage

For Roman Reigns, the Leilo necklace serves as a constant reminder of his roots and the rich cultural heritage he carries with him. As a member of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family, which includes iconic figures such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Yokozuna, Reigns proudly embraces his Samoan identity. The Leilo necklace is a tangible representation of his connection to his ancestors and the values they instilled in him.

FAQ: Unraveling the Mystery

Q: Is the Leilo necklace a personal choice or part of Roman Reigns’ wrestling persona?

A: The Leilo necklace is a personal choice made Roman Reigns. It is not a part of his wrestling persona but rather a reflection of his cultural heritage.

Q: Does Roman Reigns wear the Leilo necklace outside of the wrestling ring?

A: Yes, Roman Reigns is often seen wearing the Leilo necklace outside of the wrestling ring. It has become a signature accessory for him.

Q: Can fans purchase a replica of Roman Reigns’ Leilo necklace?

A: While exact replicas of Roman Reigns’ Leilo necklace may not be available, fans can find similar Samoan-inspired necklaces that pay homage to his iconic accessory.

In conclusion, Roman Reigns’ Leilo necklace is not just a piece of jewelry but a symbol of his Samoan heritage and the values he holds dear. It serves as a constant reminder of his roots and the strength he carries with him both inside and outside the wrestling ring. As fans continue to cheer for Reigns, they can also appreciate the cultural significance behind his iconic necklace.