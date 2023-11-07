What does Roku do that a Smart TV doesn’t?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming entertainment, there are numerous options available to consumers. Two popular choices are Roku and Smart TVs. While both offer access to a wide range of streaming services, there are distinct differences between the two. So, what does Roku do that a Smart TV doesn’t?

What is Roku?

Roku is a streaming media player that connects to your television, allowing you to access various streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. It acts as a bridge between your TV and the internet, providing a user-friendly interface to navigate through different streaming platforms.

What is a Smart TV?

A Smart TV, on the other hand, is a television that has built-in internet connectivity and pre-installed streaming apps. It eliminates the need for an external device like Roku offering direct access to popular streaming services.

Why choose Roku over a Smart TV?

1. Content availability: Roku offers a vast selection of streaming channels, including both popular and niche options. It provides access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, ensuring you never run out of things to watch. Smart TVs, while offering a decent range of apps, may not have the same extensive library as Roku.

2. User-friendly interface: Roku’s interface is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate. It provides a unified platform where you can search for content across multiple streaming services. Smart TVs, on the other hand, may have different interfaces depending on the manufacturer, making it less consistent and potentially more confusing for users.

3. Regular updates: Roku devices receive regular software updates, ensuring that you have access to the latest features and improvements. Smart TVs, especially older models, may not receive updates as frequently, leading to potential compatibility issues with newer streaming services.

4. Cost: Roku devices are generally more affordable than Smart TVs. If you already own a TV that doesn’t have smart capabilities, purchasing a Roku device can be a cost-effective way to transform it into a smart TV without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, while Smart TVs offer convenience with their built-in streaming capabilities, Roku provides a more extensive content library, a user-friendly interface, regular updates, and affordability. Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on your specific needs and preferences.