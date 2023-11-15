What Does Robert Downey Jr Do Now?

Robert Downey Jr, the charismatic and talented actor who gained worldwide fame for his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has left fans wondering what he has been up to since his departure from the superhero franchise. While he may no longer be donning the iconic red and gold suit, Downey Jr has been keeping himself busy with a variety of projects.

Since bidding farewell to the Marvel universe, Downey Jr has focused on his production company, Team Downey, which he co-founded with his wife, Susan Downey. The company has been involved in producing a range of films and television shows, including the critically acclaimed HBO series “Perry Mason,” in which Downey Jr also had a recurring role.

In addition to his work behind the scenes, Downey Jr has also taken on a few acting projects. He starred in the 2020 film “Dolittle,” a fantasy adventure in which he played the titular character, a veterinarian with the ability to communicate with animals. While the film received mixed reviews, Downey Jr’s performance was praised for his trademark charm and wit.

Furthermore, Downey Jr has been actively involved in philanthropy. He has been a vocal advocate for environmental causes and has launched initiatives such as The Footprint Coalition, a project aimed at using advanced technologies to combat climate change. Downey Jr’s passion for making a positive impact on the world has been evident in his dedication to these endeavors.

FAQ:

Q: Is Robert Downey Jr planning to return as Iron Man?

A: As of now, there are no official plans for Downey Jr to reprise his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, given the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, anything is possible in the future.

Q: What other upcoming projects does Downey Jr have?

A: While specific details about his upcoming projects are not widely known, Downey Jr has expressed interest in exploring different genres and characters. Fans can expect him to continue surprising audiences with his diverse range of roles.

Q: How can fans keep up with Downey Jr’s latest ventures?

A: Fans can follow Robert Downey Jr on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where he often shares updates about his projects and philanthropic efforts. Additionally, staying tuned to entertainment news outlets will provide the latest information on his upcoming ventures.

In conclusion, Robert Downey Jr has been actively involved in various projects since his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his work as a producer to his acting endeavors and philanthropic initiatives, Downey Jr continues to captivate audiences with his talent and dedication to making a positive impact on the world.