What does Peaky Blinders mean in slang?

Peaky Blinders: Unraveling the Slang Behind the Iconic TV Series

The hit TV series “Peaky Blinders” has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and unique setting in post-World War I Birmingham. But beyond the captivating plot, the show has also introduced viewers to a rich array of slang terms that were prevalent during that era. From “Peaky Blinders” itself to phrases like “blinder” and “copper,” let’s delve into the slang that adds an extra layer of authenticity to the show.

What does “Peaky Blinders” mean?

The term “Peaky Blinders” refers to a real-life urban street gang that operated in Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The gang was notorious for their distinctive style, which included wearing flat caps with razor blades sewn into the peaks. The TV series takes inspiration from this gang and follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family, led the charismatic Tommy Shelby.

What does “blinder” mean?

In the context of “Peaky Blinders,” the term “blinder” is often used to describe an exceptional or impressive action. It can refer to a successful criminal operation, a well-executed plan, or even an outstanding performance. For example, if someone pulls off a daring heist flawlessly, it could be described as a “blinder.”

What does “copper” mean?

“Copper” is a slang term used to refer to a police officer. The term originated from the copper badges that British police officers used to wear. In “Peaky Blinders,” the Shelby family often finds themselves at odds with the local authorities, leading to frequent encounters with the coppers.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Peaky Blinders” based on a true story?

A: While the TV series draws inspiration from the real-life Peaky Blinders gang, the characters and events depicted are fictional. However, the show does incorporate elements of historical events and social issues of the time.

Q: Are the slang terms used in “Peaky Blinders” still in use today?

A: Some of the slang terms used in the show, such as “blinder” and “copper,” have become less common in modern-day slang. However, the popularity of “Peaky Blinders” has led to a resurgence of interest in these terms among fans of the show.

In conclusion, “Peaky Blinders” has not only become a cultural phenomenon but has also introduced viewers to a fascinating world of slang from the early 20th century. From the notorious Peaky Blinders gang to the use of terms like “blinder” and “copper,” the show’s attention to detail adds an extra layer of authenticity to its storytelling. So, the next time you watch “Peaky Blinders,” keep an ear out for these slang terms that bring the era to life.