What does paying for Peacock get you?

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its launch in July 2020. With a range of free and premium options, many are wondering what exactly paying for Peacock gets you. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of content, including TV shows, movies, live sports, and news. It is owned NBCUniversal, a major media conglomerate.

Free vs. Premium

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free version provides access to a limited selection of content, including a few popular TV shows and movies. However, to unlock the full Peacock experience, you’ll need to subscribe to the premium version.

What do you get with a premium subscription?

A premium subscription to Peacock offers several benefits. Firstly, you gain access to a much larger library of content, including exclusive shows and movies. This includes popular NBC shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Additionally, premium subscribers can enjoy next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows, allowing them to stay up-to-date with their favorite series.

Live sports and news

One of the standout features of Peacock’s premium subscription is its live sports coverage. Subscribers can enjoy live events, including Premier League soccer matches and select Olympics coverage. Furthermore, Peacock offers a range of news programming, including live news channels and on-demand news segments.

Ad-supported vs. ad-free

Peacock’s premium subscription comes in two options: ad-supported and ad-free. The ad-supported version includes occasional commercial breaks during shows and movies, while the ad-free version provides uninterrupted viewing.

How much does it cost?

The premium subscription to Peacock with ads is priced at $4.99 per month, while the ad-free version costs $9.99 per month. There is also an option to save subscribing annually.

In conclusion, paying for Peacock unlocks a vast library of content, including exclusive shows and movies, next-day access to current seasons, live sports coverage, and news programming. With both ad-supported and ad-free options, Peacock offers flexibility to suit different preferences. So, if you’re a fan of NBC shows, sports, or simply looking for a new streaming service, a premium subscription to Peacock might be worth considering.