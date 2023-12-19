What Does OG Mean on Housewives?

Introduction

If you’re an avid viewer of reality TV shows, particularly the popular Real Housewives franchise, you may have come across the term “OG” being thrown around. But what exactly does OG mean in the context of Housewives? Let’s dive into the world of reality TV and uncover the meaning behind this acronym.

What Does OG Stand For?

OG is an abbreviation for “Original Gangster” or “Original Housewife.” In the context of the Real Housewives franchise, it refers to the cast members who have been with the show since its inception or for a significant number of seasons. These OGs are often considered the pioneers of the series and have played a crucial role in shaping its success.

Why is OG Used on Housewives?

The term OG is used to distinguish the original cast members from the newer additions to the show. It signifies their longevity and experience within the franchise. OGs are often seen as the pillars of the series, as they bring a sense of familiarity and continuity to the ever-evolving dynamics of the Housewives’ world.

FAQs

Q: Who are some examples of OG Housewives?

A: Some notable OG Housewives include Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County, NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Q: Can someone become an OG on a Housewives show without being an original cast member?

A: Yes, it is possible for a Housewife to earn the OG title even if they were not part of the original cast. If a cast member has been on the show for a significant number of seasons and has become an integral part of the franchise, they may be considered an OG.

Q: Is being an OG always a positive thing?

A: While being an OG is generally seen as an accomplishment and a sign of respect within the Housewives community, it can also come with its fair share of challenges. OGs often face criticism from newer cast members and may find themselves at the center of conflicts and power struggles.

Conclusion

In the world of Housewives, the term OG holds a special significance. It represents the original cast members who have stood the test of time and contributed to the success of the franchise. Whether loved or loathed, these OGs have become an integral part of the Housewives’ legacy, leaving an indelible mark on reality TV history.