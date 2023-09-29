TikTok Introduces Nudge Feature to Increase Engagement and Interaction

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has recently introduced a new feature called “Nudge” to further enhance the creation of trendy videos and increase interaction within the TikTok community. The Nudge feature allows users to grab the attention of their favorite creators and encourage them to go live on the platform.

Similar to the concept of poking a friend on Facebook, nudging on TikTok serves as a digital way to get someone’s attention. This feature can be accessed through the live notification settings, message inbox, and profile view history. By utilizing the Nudge feature, users can initiate engagement with their favorite creators and show interest in watching them live, while also allowing creators to gauge the level of interest in their content.

To nudge someone on TikTok, users can follow these simple steps:

1. Using the bell icon: Go to the profile of the creator you want to nudge, tap the bell icon at the top, and follow the prompts to enable the Nudge feature.

2. In profile view history: If someone has recently viewed your TikTok profile, you can nudge them directly from the profile view history. Open TikTok, go to your profile, and tap the profile view icon at the top. Look for the accounts that have recently visited your profile and tap “Nudge” next to their username.

3. In messages: When engaging in a conversation on TikTok, users can nudge someone to catch their attention. Simply open your Inbox, select a chat or compose a new one, and tap the “Nudge” button above the message box.

While the Nudge feature can be an effective way to get someone’s attention, it’s important not to overuse it. Constantly nudging someone may lead to them disabling the feature or even blocking the user. It’s essential to use the Nudge feature responsibly and respectfully, ensuring a positive and engaging experience for everyone on TikTok.

In conclusion, TikTok’s introduction of the Nudge feature aims to enhance engagement and interaction within the community, allowing users to show their support for their favorite creators and enabling creators to gauge interest in their content. By using this feature responsibly, users can effectively grab someone’s attention and foster meaningful interactions on the platform.

Sources:

– TikTok support documentation