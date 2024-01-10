How to Utilize TikTok’s Attention-Grabbing Tool

Summary: TikTok’s poke-like feature, known as the “nudge,” is a way to grab someone’s attention on the social media platform. While most users may not have access to this feature in their notification settings to prevent spamming, it is primarily used within direct messages. Here’s how you can nudge someone on TikTok and ensure your message stands out.

TikTok’s nudge feature can be a powerful tool to make sure your message gets noticed your favorite content creators or anyone who recently viewed your profile. Follow these steps to utilize this attention-grabbing tool:

1. Open the TikTok app and go to the profile of the person you want to nudge.

2. Look for the bell icon in the top right corner and tap on it to access the notification settings. If you don’t follow the account yet, TikTok will prompt you to do so before granting access to the settings.

3. If the user has enabled the nudge feature, you will find the option to nudge them under the “LIVE” settings tab. Simply tap on it to grab their attention and make your presence known.

While the nudge feature is not commonly found in the notification settings of most TikTok pages, it can still be used within direct messages. Follow these steps to utilize the nudge feature within conversations:

1. Launch the TikTok app on your device.

2. Navigate to your Inbox and select the conversation where you want to grab someone’s attention.

3. Look for the “Nudge” suggestion located above the message box. Tap on it to send a nudge and make your message stand out.

Remember that you can only nudge someone who recently viewed your profile if you are already following them. To do this, follow these steps:

1. While viewing your profile, locate the footstep icon in the top right corner.

2. Tap on the footstep icon, and you will see a “Nudge” option appear beside the accounts you follow.

By utilizing the nudge feature on TikTok, you can ensure that your message or presence stands out among the crowd. Just remember to use it wisely and respect others’ boundaries.