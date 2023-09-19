What Does MMS Mean on Snapchat?

Have you ever wondered what the acronym ‘MMS’ means when using Snapchat or other messaging platforms? If so, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat, with its millions of active users worldwide, offers a wide range of interactive features such as snaps, stories, and direct messages for users to stay connected with friends. Like any social media app, there are various terms and acronyms used on Snapchat to communicate quickly and efficiently. However, if you’re not familiar with these phrases, it can be challenging to understand what they mean.

If you come across the term ‘MMS’ in the caption of a snap or in a direct message, it stands for ‘Meet Me Soon’ on Snapchat. This shorthand is used to indicate that you would like to meet up with someone in the near future. For instance, in a conversation about weekend plans, one friend might snap “MMS?” to suggest meeting up for coffee. Instead of spelling out the desire to meet soon, ‘MMS’ conveys the message more conveniently.

‘MMS’ can also be used as a rallying call in a group chat. For example, someone may ask, “Who’s up for a movie tonight? MMS at the mall?” This prompts friends to gather without delay.

While there may be other possible meanings of ‘MMS,’ the definition mentioned above appears to be the most common on Snapchat and other messaging platforms.

If you come across any other unfamiliar terms or phrases on Snapchat, you can refer to our comprehensive guide to learn about the app’s most popular slang.

