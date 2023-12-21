What does Madonna think of Lady Gaga?

Madonna’s Opinion on Lady Gaga: A Clash of Pop Icons

In the realm of pop music, few names have achieved the level of fame and influence as Madonna and Lady Gaga. Both artists have left an indelible mark on the industry, captivating audiences with their unique styles and boundary-pushing performances. However, their relationship has been a subject of speculation and curiosity for years. What does Madonna really think of Lady Gaga? Let’s delve into this intriguing dynamic between two pop icons.

Madonna’s initial reaction:

When Lady Gaga burst onto the scene in 2008 with her hit single “Just Dance,” comparisons to Madonna were inevitable. Gaga’s flamboyant fashion choices and provocative performances drew immediate comparisons to the Material Girl. Madonna, initially, seemed less than thrilled with the newcomer’s rise to fame. In an interview with ABC News in 2009, she expressed her skepticism, stating, “I certainly think she references me a lot in her work. And sometimes I think it’s amusing and flattering and well-done.”

A change of heart:

Over the years, Madonna’s opinion of Lady Gaga has evolved. In a 2012 interview with The Daily Beast, she acknowledged Gaga’s talent, saying, “I think she’s a very talented artist. I think she’s influenced me, like most artists are.” Madonna’s shift in perspective demonstrated a growing respect for Gaga’s artistry and acknowledged the influence she had on the younger artist.

The Super Bowl moment:

One of the most significant moments in their relationship occurred during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show. Madonna headlined the event, and during her performance of “Express Yourself,” she incorporated Gaga’s hit song “Born This Way.” This gesture was seen many as a nod of approval from Madonna, signaling a truce between the two pop divas.

FAQ:

Q: Did Madonna and Lady Gaga ever collaborate on a song?

A: While there were rumors of a collaboration, no official song featuring both artists has been released to date.

Q: Are Madonna and Lady Gaga friends now?

A: While they may not be best friends, Madonna’s more recent comments suggest a level of respect and admiration for Lady Gaga.

Q: Has Lady Gaga ever spoken about Madonna?

A: Lady Gaga has often expressed her admiration for Madonna, acknowledging her as an inspiration and role model.

In conclusion, Madonna’s opinion of Lady Gaga has evolved over time. From initial skepticism to a more accepting stance, Madonna has come to appreciate Gaga’s talent and influence. While their relationship may not be without its complexities, it is clear that these two pop icons have left an indelible mark on each other’s careers, forever intertwined in the annals of music history.