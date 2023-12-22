What does Madonna call her daughter?

Madonna’s Daughter: What Does the Pop Icon Call Her?

Introduction

Madonna, the legendary pop icon known for her groundbreaking music and provocative image, has always been a subject of fascination for fans and the media alike. While much has been written about her career and personal life, one question that often arises is what Madonna calls her daughter. In this article, we delve into this intriguing topic and provide some insights into the relationship between Madonna and her beloved child.

The Name Game

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, is affectionately known as “Lola” her famous mother. The nickname “Lola” has become widely recognized and is often used Madonna when referring to her daughter in public. It is a term of endearment that showcases the close bond between the two.

The Meaning Behind the Nickname

The origin of the nickname “Lola” can be traced back to Madonna’s hit song “Lola” from her 1986 album “True Blue.” The song tells the story of a young woman named Lola who experiences love and heartbreak. It is believed that Madonna chose this name for her daughter as a tribute to the song and its themes of love, independence, and resilience.

FAQ

Q: Is “Lola” Lourdes’ official name?

A: No, “Lola” is a nickname given to Lourdes Madonna. Her full name is Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon.

Q: Does Lourdes go any other names?

A: While Madonna primarily refers to her daughter as “Lola,” Lourdes also goes the name “Lourdes Leon” professionally. She has ventured into the fashion industry and has been credited under her birth name.

Q: How does Lourdes feel about her nickname?

A: While there is limited information available about Lourdes’ personal thoughts on her nickname, it is widely believed that she embraces it and shares a special connection with her mother through this endearing term.

Conclusion

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, is affectionately called “Lola” her iconic mother. This nickname holds a special meaning, paying homage to Madonna’s own music and the themes it represents. The bond between Madonna and Lola is evident, and their unique relationship continues to captivate fans around the world.