What does LockDown Browser do if it detects cheating?

LockDown Browser: The Guardian of Academic Integrity

In today’s digital age, educational institutions are faced with the challenge of ensuring the integrity of online assessments. To combat cheating, many institutions have turned to LockDown Browser, a powerful tool designed to maintain academic honesty. But what exactly does LockDown Browser do if it detects cheating?

LockDown Browser is a custom web browser that restricts students’ access to external resources during online exams. When students launch an exam using LockDown Browser, it prevents them from opening other applications, accessing websites, or copying and pasting content. This ensures that students remain focused solely on the exam at hand, minimizing the possibility of cheating.

If LockDown Browser detects any suspicious activity during an exam, it immediately alerts the instructor. The software employs advanced algorithms to identify potential cheating behaviors, such as attempts to open unauthorized applications or access restricted websites. This proactive approach allows instructors to take appropriate action swiftly, ensuring the integrity of the assessment process.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can LockDown Browser detect cheating in real-time?

A: While LockDown Browser can identify suspicious activity during an exam, it does not provide real-time monitoring. Instead, it alerts the instructor after the exam is completed, allowing them to review any potential violations.

Q: What happens if LockDown Browser detects cheating?

A: If LockDown Browser detects cheating, it notifies the instructor, who can then review the flagged activity. The instructor may choose to take disciplinary action based on their institution’s policies and guidelines.

Q: Can LockDown Browser prevent all forms of cheating?

A: While LockDown Browser is a powerful tool in deterring cheating, it cannot guarantee the elimination of all dishonest behavior. It is essential for instructors to design assessments that minimize the possibility of cheating and to combine LockDown Browser with other anti-cheating measures.

In the battle against academic dishonesty, LockDown Browser stands as a guardian of academic integrity. By restricting access to external resources and alerting instructors to potential cheating, it plays a crucial role in maintaining a fair and honest assessment environment. As educational institutions continue to embrace online learning, tools like LockDown Browser become indispensable in upholding the principles of academic honesty.