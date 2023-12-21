What does Lisa Kudrow do now?

What is Lisa Kudrow up to these days?

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has been keeping busy since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004. While she may not be in the spotlight as much as her co-stars, Kudrow has been steadily working on various projects and making a name for herself outside of the beloved TV show. So, what has she been up to lately? Let’s find out.

Television and Film Career

Following the end of Friends, Kudrow continued to showcase her acting prowess in both television and film. She starred in the critically acclaimed HBO series The Comeback, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Kudrow also appeared in movies such as Easy A, The Girl on the Train, and Booksmart, proving her versatility as an actress.

Web Therapy and Other Projects

Kudrow created and starred in the web series Web Therapy, where she played a therapist who conducts sessions over the internet. The show received positive reviews and even earned Kudrow a Webby Award. She has also lent her voice to animated films like The Boss Baby and P.S. I Love You.

Producing and Behind-the-Scenes Work

In addition to her acting career, Kudrow has ventured into producing. She co-created and produced the genealogy documentary series Who Do You Think You Are?, which explores the family histories of celebrities. The show has been praised for its emotional storytelling and has won several awards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Lisa Kudrow working on any new projects?

A: Yes, Kudrow is currently working on a new comedy series called Good People, which is set to premiere in 2022.

Q: Has Lisa Kudrow ever won any awards?

A: Yes, Kudrow has won numerous awards throughout her career, including an Emmy Award for her role in Friends and a Webby Award for Web Therapy.

Q: Will there be a Friends reunion?

A: Yes, a highly anticipated Friends reunion special is set to air on HBO Max. Kudrow, along with the rest of the main cast, will be returning for this special event.

In conclusion, Lisa Kudrow has been actively pursuing her career in the entertainment industry since the end of Friends. From her successful television and film roles to her producing and behind-the-scenes work, Kudrow continues to showcase her talent and versatility. Fans can look forward to seeing her in the upcoming series Good People and the long-awaited Friends reunion special.