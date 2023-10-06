The Rise of “Keep It Lemon” on TikTok

TikTok has become a hub for new trends and catchphrases, and one that has gained traction recently is “keep it lemon.” The earliest known video featuring this phrase was posted TikToker @lilfleming on February 19, 2023, and has since garnered over 23,300 plays and 2,500 likes in just one year.

But what does “keep it lemon” actually mean? Originating from British slang, this catchphrase is often used to mean “keep it cool” or “keep it fresh.” It’s a lighthearted expression that encourages people to maintain a positive and relaxed attitude.

Interestingly, the phrase has connections to the album cover of The Stone Roses’ album, The Stone Roses. This album cover prominently features a lemon, which has become an iconic symbol associated with the phrase.

However, it’s important to note that “keep it lemon” is also linked to the slang term “chav” or “charva.” The chav stereotype refers to loud, unrefined individuals in British culture. In TikTok trends featuring “keep it lemon,” users often parody chavs making exaggerated gestures, wearing clothing from brands like Nike and Stone Island, and listening to music genres like drum & bass and UK garage.

This trend has gained significant popularity on TikTok, with the hashtags #keepitlemon and #keepitlemon🍋 accumulating over 121.1 million and 515.5 million views, respectively, September 20, 2023.

The resurgence of the British chav stereotype in this context is reminiscent of a cultural phenomenon from the early 2000s. TV shows and comedies, such as Catherine Tate’s character Lauren and Little Britain’s Vicky Pollard, capitalized on this stereotype. However, as time passed, the working class was often unfairly stigmatized these portrayals.

Now, on TikTok, “keep it lemon” has become a new way for users to embrace the playful spirit of British slang and challenge stereotypes through parody and humor. It’s a testament to the platform’s ability to redefine and revive cultural trends.

