What does Julia Roberts daughter do?

Julia Roberts’ Daughter: A Glimpse into Her Life and Career

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and charm for decades. But what about her daughter? Emma Roberts, born on February 10, 1991, has carved her own path in the entertainment industry, establishing herself as a talented actress and producer.

Emma Roberts made her acting debut at the age of nine in the movie “Blow” (2001), starring alongside Johnny Depp. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows, showcasing her versatility and range as an actress. Some of her notable works include “Nancy Drew” (2007), “We’re the Millers” (2013), and “American Horror Story” (2013-2019).

In addition to her acting career, Emma Roberts has also ventured into producing. She co-founded the production company Belletrist in 2017, which focuses on promoting and celebrating literature. Through Belletrist, Roberts has been able to combine her passion for storytelling with her love for books, creating a platform that encourages reading and literary exploration.

Emma Roberts continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talent and passion for storytelling. With a successful acting career and her dedication to promoting literature through Belletrist, she has undoubtedly become a force to be reckoned with in her own right. As she continues to evolve and explore new avenues, fans eagerly await her next project, eager to see what she will conquer next.