What does Jason Kelce’s wife do for work?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, is widely known for his exceptional skills on the football field. However, many fans are curious about the woman behind the scenes – his wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce. While Jason’s career in the NFL has been in the spotlight, Kylie has also been making her mark in her own professional field.

Kylie McDevitt Kelce is a successful businesswoman who has carved out a niche for herself in the fashion industry. She is the co-founder and owner of a clothing boutique called “Kylie & Kendall” located in downtown Philadelphia. The boutique offers a curated selection of trendy and high-end clothing, catering to the fashion-forward individuals of the city.

With her keen eye for style and a passion for fashion, Kylie has managed to create a thriving business that has gained a loyal customer base. Her boutique has become a go-to destination for those seeking unique and fashionable pieces that reflect their personal style.

FAQ:

Q: How did Kylie McDevitt Kelce start her career in the fashion industry?

A: Kylie’s interest in fashion began at a young age, and she pursued her passion studying fashion merchandising in college. After gaining experience working for various fashion retailers, she decided to open her own boutique.

Q: Does Kylie McDevitt Kelce have any other business ventures?

A: Apart from her clothing boutique, Kylie is also involved in philanthropic endeavors. She actively supports various charitable organizations and frequently participates in fundraising events.

Q: How does Kylie McDevitt Kelce balance her career and personal life with Jason Kelce’s demanding football schedule?

A: Like many couples in the sports industry, Kylie and Jason have learned to navigate the challenges of balancing their careers and personal lives. They prioritize open communication and support each other’s endeavors, allowing them to find a harmonious balance between work and family.

In conclusion, while Jason Kelce’s accomplishments on the football field are well-known, his wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Her successful clothing boutique, “Kylie & Kendall,” showcases her passion for fashion and her ability to create a thriving business. Together, Jason and Kylie form a power couple who excel in their respective fields.