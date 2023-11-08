What does Jason Kelce’s father do?

In the world of professional sports, it’s not uncommon for athletes to come from families with a strong athletic background. Jason Kelce, the talented center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL), is no exception. While much attention has been given to Jason’s successful football career, many people are curious about his father and what he does. Let’s take a closer look at the man behind the scenes.

Who is Jason Kelce’s father?

Jason Kelce’s father is Ed Kelce, a highly respected and accomplished professional in his own right. Ed Kelce has made a name for himself in the world of real estate development and management. With years of experience and a keen business acumen, he has built a successful career in this industry.

What does Ed Kelce do?

Ed Kelce is the founder and president of Kelce & Company, a prominent real estate development and management firm based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company specializes in various aspects of real estate, including property acquisition, development, leasing, and management. With a strong focus on commercial properties, Kelce & Company has been involved in numerous high-profile projects throughout the region.

What is real estate development and management?

Real estate development involves the process of acquiring land or existing properties and transforming them into new developments, such as residential or commercial buildings. This includes activities like planning, financing, construction, and marketing. On the other hand, real estate management refers to the operation and oversight of properties, including leasing, maintenance, and tenant relations.

Conclusion

While Jason Kelce’s father may not be in the spotlight like his son, Ed Kelce’s accomplishments in the real estate industry are certainly noteworthy. Through his successful career in real estate development and management, he has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping his son’s work ethic and determination. It’s clear that the Kelce family is one that values hard work and success in their respective fields.