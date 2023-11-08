What does it take to be a Cougarette?

Pullman, WA – The Washington State University Cougarettes are known for their precision, talent, and captivating performances. But what does it really take to be a part of this esteemed dance team? We sat down with the Cougarettes’ coach, Sarah Johnson, to find out.

Training and Dedication: Becoming a Cougarette requires a significant amount of training and dedication. Prospective members must possess a strong background in dance, with experience in various styles such as jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary. They must also demonstrate exceptional technique, flexibility, and stamina. The rigorous audition process ensures that only the most skilled dancers make the cut.

Academic Excellence: Being a Cougarette is not just about dancing; it also requires academic excellence. All team members are required to maintain a minimum GPA to ensure they are successful both on and off the dance floor. Balancing the demands of rehearsals, performances, and coursework can be challenging, but the Cougarettes are known for their ability to excel in all areas.

Teamwork and Collaboration: The Cougarettes are more than just a dance team; they are a tight-knit family. Teamwork and collaboration are essential to their success. Members must be able to work together seamlessly, supporting and encouraging one another. The ability to learn choreography quickly and adapt to different styles is crucial for the team’s synchronized performances.

FAQ:

Q: How often do the Cougarettes practice?

A: The Cougarettes practice several times a week, with additional rehearsals leading up to performances and competitions.

Q: Are there any height or weight requirements?

A: The Cougarettes do not have specific height or weight requirements. Dancers of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to audition.

Q: Can freshmen join the team?

A: Yes, freshmen are welcome to audition for the Cougarettes. However, they must be prepared to balance the demands of being a student-athlete.

Q: Do the Cougarettes perform at sporting events?

A: Yes, the Cougarettes are an integral part of the Washington State University spirit program and perform at various sporting events, including football and basketball games.

Being a Cougarette is a prestigious honor that requires talent, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. These dancers embody the spirit of Washington State University and captivate audiences with their remarkable performances.