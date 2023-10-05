Social Media’s Influence on the Perception of Dissociative Disorders

Social media has become a platform where individuals are sharing their experiences with dissociative disorders, but the accuracy of these portrayals is questionable. Dissociation is the ability to disconnect from thoughts, feelings, environment, or actions, and it can range from milder forms, such as zoning out or experiencing highway hypnosis, to more extreme forms that occur after overwhelming trauma.

Public fascination with dissociation and its disorders has existed for years, with books and films like “Sybil” and “The Three Faces of Eve” capturing the public’s attention. However, research suggests that the content shared on social media may not provide reliable information about dissociation.

Dissociative disorders involve a disruption of identity and include dissociative identity disorder (D.I.D.), depersonalization/derealization disorder, and dissociative amnesia. D.I.D. is the most severe, with individuals reporting multiple identities. It is estimated that 1 to 1.5 percent of the population has D.I.D., but some experts believe the prevalence may be higher.

Depersonalization/derealization disorder affects around 1 to 2 percent of the population and is often associated with a history of verbal abuse. Individuals with this disorder may feel detached from their mind or body, or feel like the environment around them is not real.

The prevalence of dissociative amnesia is not well established and occurs in response to various traumatic experiences. It is characterized memory loss and an inability to recall important information about one’s life.

Dissociative disorders have gained significant attention on social media platforms like TikTok, with hashtags like #dissociativeidentitydisorder and #dissociation garnering millions of views. However, mental health providers caution that the information shared may not be reliable.

Experts believe that the appeal of dissociative disorders on social media may stem from the desire for alternate realities or identities, which is often of interest to adolescents navigating the question of self-identity. However, healthcare providers emphasize the importance of seeking guidance from professionals who understand trauma and can provide accurate diagnoses.

The internet and social media have created both opportunities and challenges for accurate mental health information dissemination. While social media platforms allow for personal narratives to be shared, it is crucial for individuals to approach these narratives critically and seek professional guidance for accurate understanding and diagnosis.

