What does Hulu offer that Netflix doesn’t?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu and Netflix have emerged as two of the most popular platforms. While both offer a wide range of TV shows and movies, there are distinct differences that set them apart. Let’s take a closer look at what Hulu brings to the table that Netflix doesn’t.

1. Current TV Shows: One of the key advantages of Hulu is its ability to offer current episodes of popular TV shows. Unlike Netflix, which typically releases entire seasons at once, Hulu allows users to watch episodes of current shows the day after they air. This makes it an ideal choice for those who want to stay up-to-date with their favorite series without having to wait for the entire season to be available.

2. Live TV: Another feature that sets Hulu apart is its live TV option. While Netflix focuses solely on on-demand content, Hulu offers a selection of live channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. This makes it a great choice for cord-cutters who still want access to live programming without a traditional cable subscription.

3. Exclusive Content: While both Hulu and Netflix produce their own original content, Hulu has managed to secure some exclusive deals that give it an edge. For example, Hulu is the exclusive streaming home for popular shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” These exclusive offerings make Hulu a must-have for fans of these shows.

4. Ad-Supported Option: Unlike Netflix, which is entirely ad-free, Hulu offers an ad-supported option at a lower price point. While some users may find ads disruptive, this option allows budget-conscious viewers to enjoy a wide range of content at a more affordable price.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch current episodes of TV shows on Netflix?

A: No, Netflix typically releases entire seasons of TV shows at once, rather than offering current episodes.

Q: Does Hulu have live TV?

A: Yes, Hulu offers a live TV option that includes a selection of live channels.

Q: Does Hulu have exclusive content?

A: Yes, Hulu has secured exclusive deals for popular shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Q: Does Hulu have ads?

A: Yes, Hulu offers an ad-supported option at a lower price point, although an ad-free option is also available at a higher price.

In conclusion, while both Hulu and Netflix offer a vast library of content, Hulu stands out with its ability to provide current TV show episodes, live TV options, exclusive content, and an ad-supported option. These features make Hulu a compelling choice for those seeking a more diverse streaming experience.