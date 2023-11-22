What does Hulu Live TV package include?

Hulu, the popular streaming service, has expanded its offerings to include a live TV package, providing subscribers with access to a wide range of live television channels. This new package aims to cater to those who want to cut the cord but still enjoy the benefits of live TV. So, what exactly does Hulu Live TV include?

Channels:

Hulu Live TV offers over 75 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. It also includes popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and FX. With such a diverse selection, subscribers can enjoy a variety of news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle programming.

Cloud DVR:

One of the standout features of Hulu Live TV is its cloud DVR functionality. Subscribers can record their favorite shows and movies to watch later, with the ability to store up to 50 hours of content. This feature ensures that you never miss a moment of your favorite programs, even if you can’t watch them live.

On-Demand Library:

In addition to the live TV channels, Hulu Live TV also provides access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. This means that subscribers can enjoy a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and Hulu Originals, all included in their subscription. It’s like having the best of both worlds – live TV and on-demand streaming – all in one place.

Multiple Streams:

Hulu Live TV allows users to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. With one subscription, you can watch live TV on two screens at the same time. This is particularly convenient for households with multiple viewers who may have different preferences when it comes to TV shows or sports events.

FAQ:

1. How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

Hulu Live TV is available for $64.99 per month, which includes access to the live TV channels, cloud DVR, and the on-demand library.

2. Can I watch Hulu Live TV on my mobile device?

Yes, Hulu Live TV is compatible with various devices, including smartphones and tablets. You can download the Hulu app and stream live TV on the go.

3. Are there any additional fees?

While the base price of Hulu Live TV is $64.99 per month, there may be additional fees for premium channels or add-ons like HBO or Showtime. These can be added to your subscription for an extra cost.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV offers a comprehensive package for those seeking a live TV experience without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With a wide range of channels, cloud DVR functionality, access to an extensive on-demand library, and the ability to stream on multiple devices, Hulu Live TV provides a flexible and convenient solution for all your entertainment needs.