What’s Missing from Hulu Live: A Closer Look at its Limitations

Introduction

Hulu Live has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a streaming service that offers live TV channels alongside on-demand content. While it boasts an impressive lineup of channels and features, it’s important to understand what Hulu Live does not include. In this article, we will delve into the limitations of Hulu Live, shedding light on what potential subscribers should be aware of before making their decision.

What Does Hulu Live Not Include?

One of the key limitations of Hulu Live is the absence of certain popular channels. While it offers a wide range of channels from major networks like ABC, NBC, and Fox, it does not include channels from ViacomCBS, such as MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. This can be disappointing for viewers who enjoy content from these networks.

Furthermore, Hulu Live does not provide access to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, or Starz. These channels often feature highly anticipated shows and exclusive content, which may be a deal-breaker for some potential subscribers.

FAQ

Q: Can I record shows on Hulu Live?

A: Yes, Hulu Live offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows and watch them later. However, there are limitations on the number of hours you can record, and some channels may not be available for recording due to licensing restrictions.

Q: Can I watch Hulu Live on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, Hulu Live allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, if you want to stream on more than two devices, you will need to upgrade to the Unlimited Screens add-on.

Q: Does Hulu Live include local channels?

A: Yes, Hulu Live offers access to local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, but availability may vary depending on your location.

Conclusion

While Hulu Live offers a compelling package of live TV channels and on-demand content, it’s important to consider its limitations. The absence of channels from ViacomCBS and premium networks like HBO may be a drawback for some viewers. However, with its cloud DVR feature and access to local channels, Hulu Live still remains a strong contender in the streaming market.