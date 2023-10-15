Understanding the Meaning of the Hourglass Emoji on Snapchat

The hourglass emoji on Snapchat may cause confusion for some users, as it is not directly related to friendship or communication. Instead, this emoji is associated with a feature of the app called Snapstreak. In this guide, we will explain what the hourglass emoji means on Snapchat and how to prevent it from appearing.

The primary purpose of the hourglass emoji is to serve as a reminder for users engaged in a Snapstreak with a friend. A Snapstreak occurs when you and a friend exchange snaps (photos or videos) for consecutive days. The hourglass emoji appears next to your friend’s name on the chat screen to indicate that your Snapstreak is in danger of ending.

To prevent the hourglass emoji from appearing and to maintain your Snapstreak, you and your friend should send snaps to each other within 24 hours of the last snap. Once you have done this, the hourglass emoji will disappear, and your Snapstreak will continue.

Snapchat’s unique emoji system adds a playful and engaging element to communication, enhancing the user experience on the app. Understanding the meaning of emojis like the hourglass can help you navigate and make the most of your Snapstreaks.

In conclusion, if you see the hourglass emoji next to a friend’s name on Snapchat, there is no need to panic. It simply means that you and your friend need to send snaps to each other within 24 hours to maintain your Snapstreak. So keep the communication flowing and have fun with your friends on Snapchat!

Sources:

– Kahawa Tungu ([email protected], WhatsApp +254707482874)