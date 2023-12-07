What does Hardin do to Tessa in After book?

Exploring the Turbulent Relationship Between Hardin and Tessa in the After Book Series

In the captivating world of Anna Todd’s After book series, readers are introduced to the complex and often tumultuous relationship between the two main characters, Hardin Scott and Tessa Young. Their journey is filled with ups and downs, love and heartbreak, and a rollercoaster of emotions that keeps readers hooked from start to finish.

What Does Hardin Do to Tessa?

Throughout the series, Hardin’s actions towards Tessa are far from perfect. He is known for his impulsive behavior, hot temper, and tendency to lash out verbally. Hardin often pushes Tessa away, leaving her confused and hurt. He struggles with trust issues and frequently resorts to manipulation and mind games to test Tessa’s love for him.

One of the most significant events in their relationship occurs in the first book, where Hardin betrays Tessa’s trust sharing an intimate video of her without her consent. This act of betrayal deeply wounds Tessa and strains their relationship further. However, as the series progresses, Hardin begins to realize the consequences of his actions and strives to become a better person for Tessa.

FAQ:

Q: What is the After book series?

A: The After book series is a popular young adult romance series written Anna Todd. It follows the story of Tessa Young, a college student, and her complicated relationship with Hardin Scott.

Q: What is the dynamic between Hardin and Tessa?

A: Hardin and Tessa’s relationship is characterized intense passion, but also frequent conflicts and misunderstandings. They constantly challenge each other and go through numerous ups and downs throughout the series.

Q: Does Hardin’s behavior change over time?

A: Yes, Hardin undergoes significant character development throughout the series. While he initially exhibits toxic behavior, he gradually learns from his mistakes and strives to become a better partner for Tessa.

In conclusion, the relationship between Hardin and Tessa in the After book series is a complex and often turbulent one. Hardin’s actions towards Tessa are far from perfect, but as the series progresses, he begins to grow and change for the better. Their journey is a rollercoaster of emotions that keeps readers captivated, making the After series a must-read for fans of young adult romance.