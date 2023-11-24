What does Hamas believe?

Hamas, an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), is a Palestinian political and military organization that has been a prominent player in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades. Established in 1987, Hamas has evolved into a complex entity with a range of beliefs and goals. Here, we delve into the core beliefs of Hamas and address some frequently asked questions about the organization.

Beliefs and Objectives:

Hamas is primarily driven its commitment to Islam and the liberation of Palestine from Israeli occupation. The organization’s charter, adopted in 1988, outlines its core beliefs, which include the rejection of Israel’s existence and the call for the establishment of an Islamic state in the region. Hamas believes that armed resistance is a legitimate means to achieve its goals and has engaged in numerous acts of violence against Israeli targets.

Hamas also emphasizes social welfare and community development as integral parts of its mission. It operates a vast network of schools, hospitals, and charities, providing essential services to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This dual approach of armed resistance and social welfare has helped Hamas gain support among Palestinians, particularly those disillusioned with the perceived failures of the Palestinian Authority.

FAQ:

Q: Is Hamas considered a terrorist organization?

A: Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the European Union. However, it is important to note that opinions on Hamas vary, with some countries and individuals viewing it as a legitimate resistance movement.

Q: Does Hamas target civilians?

A: While Hamas has been accused of targeting civilians in its attacks against Israel, the organization argues that it aims to strike military targets but that civilian casualties are an unfortunate consequence of the conflict.

Q: Does Hamas recognize Israel’s right to exist?

A: Hamas does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and seeks to replace it with an Islamic state. However, there have been instances where Hamas leaders have indicated a willingness to accept a long-term truce with Israel.

In conclusion, Hamas is a multifaceted organization with a complex set of beliefs and objectives. While it is primarily driven its commitment to Islam and the liberation of Palestine, it also places significant emphasis on social welfare. The organization’s designation as a terrorist group and its approach to armed resistance continue to be subjects of debate and controversy.