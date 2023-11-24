New TikTok Slang: Exploring the Language of Gen Z

Whether it’s home inspiration, easy food tutorials, cleaning hacks, style advice, or creating a whole new vocabulary – if there’s one thing TikTok doesn’t lack, it’s variety. In recent months, the popular platform has become a hub for the invention and spread of cryptic codewords and slang. While many of these terms may leave older generations baffled, they reflect the ever-evolving language of Gen Z.

One such term that has been gaining traction on TikTok is “Gyatt”. Although the term is not exclusive to the platform, it has certainly become the latest slang word to make its mark. Originating from YouTube and Twitch streamer YourRage, who used it to express admiration for attractive individuals, “Gyatt” is simply a shortened version of “god damn.”

As with any slang, its meaning can vary among different communities. While Acronym Finder suggests that “gyatt” stands for “get your act together,” this is not the commonly used interpretation. Instead, Gen Z TikTokers have adopted it as a way to express surprise, attraction, or convey a sense of awe.

The rise of such slang terms on TikTok is not surprising, considering the platform’s influence on popular culture and language. Gen Z, known for their creativity and digital literacy, has embraced the opportunity to create a whole new language of their own. From “cheugy,” which refers to millennials trying too hard to be cool, to “situationship,” describing a romantic relationship that remains undefined, these new words reflect the lived experiences and worldview of the younger generation.

As language continues to evolve and adapt, TikTok serves as a fertile ground for the creation and dissemination of new words and phrases. The platform not only entertains but also acts as a linguistic laboratory where members of Gen Z can express themselves and shape the cultural lexicon of their time.

