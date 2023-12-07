What does fuboTV cost per month?

What is the Monthly Cost of fuboTV?

Introduction

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, fuboTV has emerged as a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters alike. Offering a wide range of live sports, news, and entertainment channels, fuboTV has become a go-to platform for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV. However, before diving into the world of fuboTV, it’s essential to understand its monthly cost and what it entails.

The Cost Breakdown

fuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs and budgets. The base plan, known as fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month. This package includes over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. It also provides access to regional sports networks, making it an excellent choice for sports fans.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive experience, fuboTV offers an upgraded plan called fubo Elite. Priced at $79.99 per month, this package includes all the channels available in the fubo Standard plan, along with additional premium channels like SHOWTIME and NFL RedZone.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription?

A: While the monthly subscription covers the majority of fuboTV’s offerings, there are a few additional costs to consider. Some premium channels, such as SHOWTIME, may require an extra fee. Additionally, fuboTV offers add-ons like Cloud DVR Plus and Family Share, which come at an additional cost.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, fuboTV allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. You can easily manage your subscription through the fuboTV website or mobile app.

Q: Are there any free trial options available?

A: Yes, fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows users to explore the platform and its features before committing to a monthly subscription.

Conclusion

fuboTV provides a range of subscription options to suit different preferences and budgets. With its extensive channel lineup and focus on live sports, it has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts. By understanding the monthly cost and available plans, potential subscribers can make an informed decision about whether fuboTV is the right fit for their entertainment needs.