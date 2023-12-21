What does FuboTV cost a month?

What is the Monthly Cost of FuboTV?

FuboTV, the popular streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite content without a traditional cable subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, FuboTV has gained a significant following. However, many potential subscribers wonder about the cost of this streaming service. Let’s take a closer look at what FuboTV offers and how much it costs.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that provides access to a wide range of live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. It offers a variety of subscription plans tailored to different viewing preferences, making it a versatile option for all types of viewers.

How much does FuboTV cost per month?

FuboTV offers several subscription plans, each with its own set of features and pricing. The base plan, called “Fubo Standard,” costs $64.99 per month and includes over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. This plan also provides access to on-demand content and cloud DVR storage.

For those seeking additional channels and features, FuboTV offers two other plans: “Fubo Elite” and “Fubo Latino Quarterly.” The Fubo Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and includes over 150 channels, along with extra features like unlimited screens and enhanced DVR capabilities. The Fubo Latino Quarterly plan, priced at $33 per month, caters specifically to Spanish-speaking viewers, offering a selection of Spanish-language channels.

FAQ:

1. Can I cancel my FuboTV subscription at any time?

Yes, FuboTV allows subscribers to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription fee?

While the subscription fee covers most of the features and channels, FuboTV also offers add-ons like premium channels (HBO, Showtime, etc.) and additional sports packages for an extra cost.

3. Can I try FuboTV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing them to explore the service and its features before making a decision.

In conclusion, FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different viewing preferences. With its diverse channel lineup and competitive pricing, FuboTV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a comprehensive streaming experience.