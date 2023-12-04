What is the Cost of Fubo?

FuboTV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream live sports and entertainment channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is, “What does Fubo cost?” Let’s dive into the pricing options and packages offered FuboTV.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

FuboTV offers several subscription plans to cater to different viewing preferences and budgets. The base plan, known as Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month. This package includes over 100 channels, including major sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports, as well as popular entertainment channels such as AMC, HGTV, and FX.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive channel lineup, FuboTV offers an upgraded plan called Fubo Elite. Priced at $79.99 per month, this package includes all the channels from the Fubo Standard plan, along with additional premium channels like Showtime and NFL RedZone.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

A: While the subscription fee covers most channels and features, there are a few add-ons available at an extra cost. These include premium channels like HBO and Cinemax, as well as additional sports packages.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a flexible subscription model, allowing users to cancel their subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Are there any free trial options available?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows users to explore the platform and its features before committing to a paid subscription.

Q: Can I stream FuboTV on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, FuboTV allows streaming on up to three devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households with multiple viewers.

In conclusion, FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to suit different needs and budgets. With its competitive pricing and extensive channel lineup, it has become a popular choice for streaming live sports and entertainment. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fan of popular TV shows, FuboTV provides a cost-effective solution for cord-cutters.