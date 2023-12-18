What Does Fox Own? A Comprehensive Look at Fox Corporation’s Assets

Fox Corporation, a prominent media conglomerate, boasts an extensive portfolio of assets that span various industries. From television networks to film studios, Fox has established itself as a major player in the entertainment world. In this article, we will delve into the diverse holdings of Fox Corporation and shed light on some frequently asked questions about its ownership.

Television Networks:

Fox Corporation owns the Fox Broadcasting Company, a leading American television network known for its wide range of programming, including popular shows like “The Simpsons,” “Empire,” and “Family Guy.” Additionally, Fox Corporation operates several local television stations across the United States.

Cable Networks:

Fox Corporation is the parent company of Fox News Media, which encompasses the highly influential Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox News Digital. These platforms provide news, analysis, and commentary on a wide array of topics, attracting millions of viewers each day.

Sports:

Fox Corporation’s sports division, Fox Sports, is responsible for broadcasting major sporting events, including the NFL, MLB, and NASCAR. It also owns regional sports networks such as Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Southwest.

Film and Television Production:

Under the 20th Century Studios banner, Fox Corporation produces and distributes films and television series. Notable franchises associated with this division include “Avatar,” “X-Men,” and “The Simpsons.” Additionally, Fox Corporation owns a stake in Hulu, a popular streaming service.

FAQ:

Q: Is Fox News part of Fox Corporation?

A: Yes, Fox News is a subsidiary of Fox Corporation. It falls under the umbrella of Fox News Media, which also includes Fox Business Network and Fox News Digital.

Q: Does Fox Corporation own Fox Sports?

A: Yes, Fox Corporation owns Fox Sports, which is responsible for broadcasting various sporting events and operates regional sports networks.

Q: What other media companies does Fox Corporation own?

A: In addition to its own assets, Fox Corporation holds a minority stake in Roku, a leading streaming platform, and owns a portion of the social media platform, Caffeine.

In conclusion, Fox Corporation’s holdings encompass a wide range of television networks, cable channels, sports divisions, and film and television production studios. With its diverse portfolio, Fox continues to be a major force in the media landscape, providing entertainment, news, and sports content to millions of viewers worldwide.