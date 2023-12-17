What does ESPN Plus not include?

What’s Missing from ESPN Plus: A Closer Look at the Limitations

ESPN Plus, the popular sports streaming service, has gained a significant following since its launch. With its extensive coverage of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content, it has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. However, it’s important to note that ESPN Plus does have its limitations. Let’s take a closer look at what’s missing from this otherwise comprehensive sports streaming service.

Live Broadcasts of Major Sporting Events

While ESPN Plus offers a wide range of live sports coverage, it does not include live broadcasts of major sporting events that are already available on ESPN’s cable channels. This means that if you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, or other high-profile events, you’ll need access to ESPN’s cable network or another streaming service that offers these events.

Access to ESPN’s Full Library of Content

ESPN Plus provides subscribers with a vast library of on-demand content, including documentaries, original series, and classic games. However, it’s important to note that not all of ESPN’s content is available on the platform. Some shows and events may be exclusive to ESPN’s cable channels or other streaming services, limiting the overall content selection on ESPN Plus.

Ad-Free Viewing Experience

ESPN Plus does not offer an ad-free viewing experience. While subscribers can enjoy their favorite sports events and shows, they will still encounter advertisements during their streaming sessions. This is something to consider for those who prefer uninterrupted viewing.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch live NFL games on ESPN Plus?

A: No, ESPN Plus does not include live broadcasts of NFL games. To watch NFL games, you will need access to ESPN’s cable channels or other streaming services that offer NFL coverage.

Q: Can I watch the World Cup on ESPN Plus?

A: No, ESPN Plus does not provide live coverage of the FIFA World Cup. However, ESPN’s cable channels typically offer extensive coverage of this global event.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus allows subscribers to stream content on up to three devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households with multiple sports fans.

While ESPN Plus offers a wide range of sports content and is a great option for sports enthusiasts, it’s important to be aware of its limitations. By understanding what’s missing from ESPN Plus, you can make an informed decision about whether it meets your specific sports streaming needs.